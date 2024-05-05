Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Saints took the lead twice at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon and held on to their advantage to take all three points back to the south coast. While points on the day were immaterial to Southampton's, and ultimately Leeds', final position in the Championship table, the approach employed by Martin and his players could prove troublesome for the Whites by the end of this month, should the two meet again in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

Leeds face Daniel Farke's former employers Norwich City in their two-legged semi-final, while Martin's outfit take on Carlos Corberan's West Bromwich Albion. Southampton are unbeaten against each of the other three teams in the play-off picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We tried something a bit different. It's worked quite well. We now have that up our sleeve if we want it, not necessarily going to be effective or useful to us [against] West Brom] but it was worth trying something today and it worked to suit the opposition," Martin told reporters following his side's double over Leeds.

"We made an educated guess on how we thought the opposition would press.

"Today because of the space that opened up we got there [Leeds' box] quite quickly," he added.

Farke's rebuttal was that Leeds needed to go for it if they were to stand any chance of automatic promotion and perhaps abandoned their defensive solidity to close down Southampton in their own third with scores of white shirts, which did produce Leeds' equaliser as Sam Byram turned over possession deep in the Saints' half before feeding Willy Gnonto whose low cross eventually found scorer Joel Piroe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin intimated that he anticipated this approach and deployed a more vertical style, which saw Southampton play forward with pace and directness, particularly throughout the first half.

The Saints' coach also admitted he was forced into substituting full-back Ryan Manning at half-time with the summer recruit at risk of picking up a second yellow card and consequently missing the first leg of Southampton's play-off against the Baggies.

"We had some changes that were planned. One at half-time which wasn't planned and enforced because Ryan was on the yellow card and the crowd were on the referee's back and and their bench was and rightly so. I'd be the same probably. So, it was not worth risking Ryan for the second half when he was walking a tightrope.