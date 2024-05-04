Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke returns to the home of his former employers a week on Sunday as Leeds take on David Wagner's Canaries at 12:30pm on May 12 at Carrow Road. That is before Farke welcomes Norwich to Elland Road for the second time this season, on Thursday May 16, for an 8pm kick-off.

A statement released on Leeds' website with regards to the away leg confirmed tickets would go on sale online at 1pm on Monday, May 6 to Super Away Attendees and Away Season Ticket Holders not already enrolled on the Away Auto Cup Scheme. Those enrolled on the scheme are asked to apply by 9am on Tuesday, May 7 to guarantee their ticket at Carrow Road.

Tickets will then enter a second sales phase at 10:30am on Tuesday, May 7 for supporters who have attended 20-or-more away fixtures this season on a first come, first served basis.

Remaining tickets will then be sold to Home Season Ticket Holders from 1pm on May 7, before going on sale to club members at 10:30am on Wednesday, May 8.

In addition to sales information, Leeds' official website released a statement, part of which read: "Any Away Season Ticket Holders who are enrolled on the Away Auto Cup Scheme but do not receive a confirmation email for Norwich City by 1pm on Monday 6th May are advised to purchase their ticket online within their online priority period."

Leeds have been allocated 2,022 away tickets for the trip to Carrow Road.

Tickets for the home leg versus the Canaries go on sale first to Season Ticket Holders at 10:30am on Sunday, May 5, before being made available to club members who have attended 14-or-more home fixtures during 2023/24 at 1pm on Wednesday, May 8.