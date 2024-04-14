Leeds United lost ground in the automatic promotion race after losing 1-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. A lacklustre attacking performance was punished by Sammie Sczmodics’ 82nd-minute winner to inflict a first home defeat of the season on Daniel Farke’s side.

After climbing to the top of the Championship last month, Leeds have won just one of their five games since returning from the March international break. Fortunately for them, Leicester City and Ipswich Town have both dropped points in recent weeks and so the promotion race remains tight going into the final games.