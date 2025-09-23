Manager expresses injury concern as Leeds United winger suffers ankle blow

A Leeds United winger has been ruled out of a game with an ankle injury.

Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani has suffered an injury blow as he settles into life with loan club Valencia.

After making just nine starts for the Whites during their promotion winning campaign last season, Ramazani was an unused substitute as Daniel Farke’s men marked their return to the Premier League with a narrow home win against Everton. However, the former Almeria winger had returned to Spain by the end of last month after he agreed to spend the season on loan at La Liga club Valencia.

Ramazani made an immediate impact with his temporary employers as he came off the bench in the closing stages of a 3-0 home win against Getafe and provided an assist for Hugo Duro to grab the final goal of the game. Two further substitute appearances followed as Carlos Corberan’s side suffered a 6-0 hammering at the hands of reigning La Liga champions Barcelona before bouncing back with a 2-0 home win against Athletic Club at the weekend.

The winger was hoping to make his first start for Valencia in Monday night’s visit to Espanyol - but Corberan has now confirmed Ramazani will miss the trip to Catalonia after he ‘suffered a knock to his ankle’ ahead of the game.

He told El Mercantil Valenciano: "All the players have the opportunity to play. The only doubt is Ramazani, and we'll have to see if he'll be included in the squad. We don't know if he'll be able to be called up after the foul he received. We won't know if he'll be ready to play because he suffered a knock to his ankle. From then on, all the players are options."

What has Largie Ramazani said about his move to Valencia?

HEADING OUT: Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani. | Getty Images

Speaking to the La Liga club’s official website after putting pen-to-paper, he said: “I'm doing well, and I'm very happy and I'm eager to get started. The club, the coach, the team, the stadium and the city of Valencia have blown me away. Talking to the coach has given me a lot of confidence, and I'm happy.

“I like having someone who shows confidence in me. I think it's very important for a player that your coach does that for you, and with that you can take a step forward. I've played with many players who are here, and I know them too. I want to help the team, win games, and put us amongst the top sides. I see Valencia CF as being one of the best clubs in Spain.”

