La Liga star delivers ‘electric’ verdict on Leeds United winger

A Leeds United winger has made a major impact during the opening weeks of the season.

A Leeds United star has already impressed his new team-mates after securing a loan move away from Elland Road during the summer transfer window.

Several Whites star departed for pastures new as Daniel Farke’s side prepared for their return to the Premier League with Rasmus Kristensen and Sam Greenwood making permanent moves to Eintracht Frankfurt and Pogon Szczecin respectively. Junior Firpo joined Real Betis on a free transfer after his Whites contract came to an end and both Josuha Guilavogui and Patrick Bamford departed as they became free agents. The likes of Max Wober, Mateo Joseph, Joe Gelhardt, Isaac Schmidt and Charlie Crew also landed loan moves before last Monday’s 7pm transfer deadline.

After struggling to find regular game-time during the second half of Leeds’ successful push for the Championship title last season, winger Largie Ramazani was an unused substitute on the first day of the Premier League season as the Whites returned to the top flight with a narrow home win against Everton. However, the Belgian wideman had departed by the time the deadline had passed as he joined La Liga club Valencia on a season-long loan agreement. Ramazani wasted little time in making an impact with his temporary employers as he came off the bench in the final stages of their 3-0 home win against Getafe and immediately provided an assist for Hugo Duro to grab his side’s third goal of the game.

Valencia star Diego Lopez has praised the on-loan Whites winger as he assessed the La Liga club’s summer transfer window business and described Ramazani as ‘electric’.

He told the club website: The transfer window has been very good; we’ve added players up front who can contribute a lot, which is great news. Having so many talented players is good because it creates competition. We’re all happy. I see the team as being in very good shape. [Arnaut] Danjuma is incredible with his 1-v-1 and quick shot. Ramazani is electric, very skilled. Everyone is going to contribute a lot; they have real talent.”

What has Daniel Farke said about Largie Ramazani’s loan move to Valencia?

Daniel Farke is into his third season as Leeds United boss. | Getty Images

Speaking ahead of the goalless draw with Newcastle prior to the international break, the Whites boss said: “You won’t hear one bad word from me right now about Largie, especially not once he is pretty close to leaving. I think this would lack class, and it’s also not my honest opinion because I think he’s an unbelievable player. He was always professional when he was here. He also showed his talent and his potential, especially in the last game days when we were celebrating, and he was such a great teammate.”

