The summer transfer window has now taken centre stage for the majority of clubs across English football with the 2022/23 season officially over.

Leeds United, who have new owners, now need to find a new head coach to lead them in the EFL Championship next season before they begin working on transfers. However, there are still several big rumours doing the rounds as the transfer mill keeps turning with window opening shortly.

One interesting story suggests that the future of a current Leeds United star may have inadvertently affected one of his teammates in a transfer move involving Manchester United and Everton. Elsewhere, Arsenal have apparently learned the price they will have to pay to bring a former Leeds favourite back to the Premier League this summer. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Monday, June 12:

Man Utd move could see ‘shock swoop’ made for Leeds United man

Per a report from The Sun, Manchester United are now set to move for Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after dropping their interest in Illan Meslier. That piece of news is already interesting enough but it has transpired that may actually have affected the future of another Leeds player.

It is claimed that Everton will look to sign fellow Leeds keeper Joel Robles as a replacement for Pickford if he heads to Old Trafford. The 32-year old would not be the only stopper heading for Goodison Park with Sean Dyche also reportedly keen on a reunion with Tom Heaton.

Arsenal may have to pay £50m to sign former Leeds United star

According to a Football.London, it will cost Arsenal £50 million to sign former Leeds United favourite Raphinha from Barcelona this summer. The Gunners and Newcastle United have both been linked with the Brazilian in recent weeks.

