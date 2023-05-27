Leeds United’s Premier League fate will be decided on Sunday as they host Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on and here’s how to watch Leeds v Tottenham on TV.

Sam Allardyce’s side need to win to stand any chance of staying in the Premier League as they sit 19th behind both Leicester City and Everton.

If the Whites pick up all three points, both clubs above Leeds must drop points for the Whites to retain their top-flight status. If Everton draw, Leeds need to win by three or more goals to stay up on goal difference.

Since Allardyce’s arrival with four games remaining, Leeds have lost 2-1 at champions Man City, drew 2-2 with fourth-placed Newcastle United and lost 3-1 at West Ham United.

Leicester and Everton are both at home as they face West Ham and Bournemouth respectively. All eyes will be on the relegation battle on Sunday with the title and Champions League places wrapped up.

Liverpool and Brighton are also set to finish fifth and sixth while Spurs sit eighth in the table and could finish in seventh or ninth as they seek a Europa Conference League place.

With all the focus on the relegation battle, however, here’s how to keep up with Leeds v Tottenham on Sunday.

Leeds v Tottenham kick-off time

Leeds welcome Spurs to Elland Road on Sunday afternoon, with the fixture kicking off at 4.30pm, with all 10 Premier League matches taking place at the same time on the final day.

How to watch Leeds v Tottenham in the UK

BT Sport 1 will have coverage of Leeds v Tottenham, with pre-match build-up beginning at 3.30pm. On BT TV, it is channel 408 while it is channel 413 on Sky Sports and 527 on Virgin.

How to stream Leeds v Tottenham in the UK

BT Sport subscribers can stream via the BT Sport app using their Smart TV, console, tablet or mobile phone. You can purchase a contract pass for all BT Sport channels for £29.99 per month and watch on app or on desktop within 15 minutes.

Use a VPN to watch Leeds v Tottenham outside your country

If you are a subscriber to a UK-based broadcaster, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN), to hide your IP address and allow you to consume the action from abroad.

However, these must comply with the relevant broadcaster’s terms and conditions in order to be used. A VPN protects your data by encrypting it with some of the most popular services Express VPN or Nord VPN .

Premier League TV right holders outside the UK

USA - Peacock

The service offers a free trial to new subscribers, meaning any Leeds fans in the United States can watch Leeds v Tottenham. Learn more HERE.

Canada - fuboTV

Australia - Optus Sport

New Zealand - Sky Sport

India - Star Sports

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky Sport

Italy - Sky Sport

Republic of Ireland - Premier Sport

Spain - DAZN

South America - ESPN