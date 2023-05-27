How to watch Leeds v Tottenham: TV channel and how to live stream from anywhere for free
Leeds v Tottenham in their final Premier League game of the season at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon
Leeds United’s Premier League fate will be decided on Sunday as they host Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on and here’s how to watch Leeds v Tottenham on TV.
Sam Allardyce’s side need to win to stand any chance of staying in the Premier League as they sit 19th behind both Leicester City and Everton.
If the Whites pick up all three points, both clubs above Leeds must drop points for the Whites to retain their top-flight status. If Everton draw, Leeds need to win by three or more goals to stay up on goal difference.
Since Allardyce’s arrival with four games remaining, Leeds have lost 2-1 at champions Man City, drew 2-2 with fourth-placed Newcastle United and lost 3-1 at West Ham United.
Leicester and Everton are both at home as they face West Ham and Bournemouth respectively. All eyes will be on the relegation battle on Sunday with the title and Champions League places wrapped up.
Liverpool and Brighton are also set to finish fifth and sixth while Spurs sit eighth in the table and could finish in seventh or ninth as they seek a Europa Conference League place.
With all the focus on the relegation battle, however, here’s how to keep up with Leeds v Tottenham on Sunday.
Leeds v Tottenham kick-off time
Leeds welcome Spurs to Elland Road on Sunday afternoon, with the fixture kicking off at 4.30pm, with all 10 Premier League matches taking place at the same time on the final day.
How to watch Leeds v Tottenham in the UK
BT Sport 1 will have coverage of Leeds v Tottenham, with pre-match build-up beginning at 3.30pm. On BT TV, it is channel 408 while it is channel 413 on Sky Sports and 527 on Virgin.
You can add BT Sport to your BT TV, Sky Sports and Virgin packages. A 24-month contract at £18 a month is available via BT while an18-month contract is available for £28 per month for Sky customers while Virgin Media customers can sign into their account to get the latest offers.
How to stream Leeds v Tottenham in the UK
BT Sport subscribers can stream via the BT Sport app using their Smart TV, console, tablet or mobile phone. You can purchase a contract pass for all BT Sport channels for £29.99 per month and watch on app or on desktop within 15 minutes.
Use a VPN to watch Leeds v Tottenham outside your country
If you are a subscriber to a UK-based broadcaster, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN), to hide your IP address and allow you to consume the action from abroad.
However, these must comply with the relevant broadcaster’s terms and conditions in order to be used. A VPN protects your data by encrypting it with some of the most popular services Express VPN orNord VPN.
Premier League TV right holders outside the UK
USA - Peacock
The service offers a free trial to new subscribers, meaning any Leeds fans in the United States can watch Leeds v Tottenham. Learn more HERE.
Canada - fuboTV
Australia - Optus Sport
New Zealand - Sky Sport
India - Star Sports
France - Canal+
Germany - Sky Sport
Italy - Sky Sport
Republic of Ireland - Premier Sport
Spain - DAZN
South America - ESPN
Middle East and North Africa- beIN Sports