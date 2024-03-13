Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland look set to be without defender Jenson Seelt for their trip to Elland Road next month following confirmation he will be out for 'a long period of time'.

Seelt suffered a knee injury during Sunderland's 4-2 defeat at Southampton on Saturday, despite completing the full 90 minutes at St Mary's. The 20-year-old had started his side's last four Championship games and was clearly a favourite of boss Mike Dodds, having played in their 1-0 win over Leeds during the interim manager's first spell in December.

Sunderland are currently in a woeful run of form, having lost their last six league matches. They come to Elland Road on April 9 but will seemingly be without one of their key defenders for what looks set to be a massive midweek clash.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Seelt wrote: "I’m gutted to share the news that I suffered a knee injury during the game against Southampton. This has taken me by surprise and I will be out for a long period of time. For now, I need to focus on my recovery and do everything in my power to come back better & stronger than ever. In all difficulties during life there are lessons and things to turn into positivity."

Seelt is expected to join Leeds academy graduate Niall Huggins on the sidelines for that trip to Elland Road, with the latter having undergone knee surgery in January. Another former Whites star, Jack Clarke, has been out since the end of February with ankle ligament damage and will not return to training until April, meaning he could also be unavailable.