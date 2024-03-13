Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds' Welsh contingent has played a key part in the Whites' bid to win promotion from the Championship this season and could yet have a role to play on the international scene this month.

Wales host Finland in a one-off, one-legged UEFA EURO 2024 play-off semi-final on March 21 in which the winner will meet either Poland or Estonia for a place at this summer's tournament in Germany.

Loan duo Connor Roberts and Joe Rodon, along with Ethan Ampadu and Dan James have been called up to Page's senior Wales squad for the match - or matches, depending on the outcome of next Thursday's fixture at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The quartet are likely to feature from the start in that game having accrued close to 200 caps between them, with Ampadu and James set to mark their 50th appearances for Wales against the Scandinavian nation.