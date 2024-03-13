Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The on-loan defender registered the only assist of the game as Boro ran out 1-0 winners at St. Andrew's Stadium, snatching possession in the Blues' half and setting up goalscorer Riley McGree who found the net from distance on 17 minutes.

Ayling has featured in every Championship game for Michael Carrick's side since joining on loan in January, including each of the last three against Norwich City, QPR and Birmingham - all of which Boro have won. This has meant Ayling's Elland Road farewell has been delayed with supporters still keen to pay their respects to one of Leeds' promotion heroes of 2020.

Fellow Leeds loanees Cody Drameh and Sam Greenwood were first and second half substitutes on Tuesday night, representing Birmingham and Middlesbrough, respectively. Former Leeds man Tyler Roberts was also a late introduction in the game, replacing Alex Pritchard for the Midlands club.

Drameh and Ayling are highly unlikely to make an Elland Road return once their loans come to an end this summer as both Leeds contracts are due for expiry. Greenwood, on the other hand, could potentially make a Leeds comeback, although Boro do have the option to make his stay a permanent one for a relatively low six-figure fee.