Ipswich Town were on the right end of yet more late drama on Monday evening, beating Southampton 3-2 to reclaim top spot in the Championship in a major blow to Leeds United’s promotion hopes.

A dramatic game at Portman Road saw Ipswich secure all three points in added-time courtesy of Jeremy Sarmiento after Southampton went down to 10 men. The winger won it with an improvised finish on a chaotic evening in which the home side took the lead, fell behind and then won it.

Russell Martin’s side might consider themselves out of the automatic promotion race after the defeat but three points has seen Ipswich go top of the Championship once again, following Leicester’s brief spell. Another late win has also boosted the recently promoted side ahead of the run-in.

Former Leeds youngster Leif Davis opened the scoring for Ipswich inside the first quarter of an hour, rifling an effort past goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and into the roof of the net. But Southampton sent an instant reply with Che Adams forcing home a scruffy finish from close range less than a minute later.

The away side then took the lead on 23 minutes, with Adam Armstrong netting his 20th league goal of the season to send his side into the break ahead. Ipswich also suffered a potential injury blow when on-loan striker Kieffer Moore hobbled off holding his lower back.

Southampton dominated large portions of the second half but were unable to extend their lead, with Ipswich goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky keeping the ball out amid some wasteful finishing. And then Kieran McKenna's side struck themselves through substitute Nathan Broadhead to make it 2-2 with just over 20 minutes remaining.

As both teams pushed for a winner, Southampton defender James Bree was shown a straight red card for bringing down Davis, who broke free to run through on goal from left-back, leaving the away side to play out the final five minutes with 10 men. And the man advantage eventually paid off, with substitute Sarmiento snatching all three points in the 97th minute.