Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are back in action on Monday night when they take on playoff hopefuls Hull City. The pressure is on the Whites after a draw last time out, while Leicester City have already taken care of business on Easter Monday, returning to winning ways.

Daniel Farke's men have little room for error down the stretch given how close the promotion race is. As Leeds look to take care of business at home on Monday night, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding Elland Road.

Maresca on promotion race

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester held up their end of the bargain on Monday after coming from behind to beat Norwich City at home. Speaking after the game, Foxes boss Enzo Maresca said: "For sure when you play early and you win or you drop points, there is a feeling.

"But if you remember, we lost a game at home where Leeds or Ipswich played earlier than us and dropped points, and we didn’t win. So sometimes, you never know. The important thing is that we won the game. Then we’ll see what happens.”

McCoist in Leeds' hopes

Ally McCoist has made a Leeds United promotion prediction as Daniel Farke's men battle for a return to the Premier League. He told TalkSport: "I've got to tell you, I mentioned Leeds' home form had been tremendous, but one of the best performances that I've seen in a long, long time was Southampton for about 65-70 minutes up at Anfield (in the FA Cup in February). They knocked the ball about really well. Again, another good young manager (Russell Martin) that I know very well.

"I think it's very tough to call. I think the momentum is with Leeds, and I think that they'll go up, and that would certainly excite me. They are a club that I love watching, and I love going to Elland Road. I know Southampton have a couple of games in hand, but they've got to win them to give themselves any real opportunity to get into the automatic places.