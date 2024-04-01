Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Junior Firpo makes his full return from the March international break for Monday night's Championship showdown against Hull City at Elland Road but an injury doubt has failed to make the Whites squad.

Left back Firpo dropped to the bench for Friday night's clash at Watford having made a very late return from international duty representing the Dominican Republic in Peru.

Firpo had a sleepless flight home and was named on the bench at Vicarage Road where he eventually replaced captain Liam Cooper for a switch which led to a multiple team positions reshuffle just after the hour mark.

Whites boss Farke said post-match that Firpo should be in a good place to start against Hull and the left back comes back into the side to face the Tigers, meaning more positional changes to the side.

Firpo's return to the left back role paves the way for Byram to start at right back with Gray into midfield alongside Glen Kamara as the Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon centre-back axis is restored in defence.

Firpo, Willy Gnonto and Ilia Gruev all dropped out of the XI that started at Watford as Gnonto and Gruev returned from international duty injured along with Connor Roberts who suffered a muscular problem for Wales.

Farke said there was a chance that Gruev could return against Hull but the Bulgarian is not with the matchday squad and misses out again. Pascal Struijk and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas are also out injured.

Tigers boss Liam Rosenior has made three changes to his Hull side as Tyler Morton, Ozan Tufan and Abdus Omur all come into the XI as Sean McLoughlin, Noah Ohio and Anass Zaroury drop to the bench. Ex-Leeds player Lewie Coyle wears the captain's armband.

Leeds United: Meslier; Byram, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Kamara, Gray; Summerville, James, Rutter, Bamford. Leeds subs: Darlow, Cresswell, Cooper, Shackleton, Crew, Piroe, Anthony, Gelhardt, Joseph.