Luke Ayling gives penalty assessment

"We are pretty gutted really," Ayling said.

"To come here with seven injured players but we should have walked away with a point, if not more.

"The first penalty takes four or five minutes to get overturned and then the second one, there might be a touch but there are 20 of those in a game.

"I think it was harsh. You have got to judge the game really. It is the 92nd minute, there is not much of a touch if any. Once he gives it, it is hard to overturn but there are loads of touches in the box all game and there are not that many penalties. It is a really harsh one."

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea' s 'luck'

Luke Ayling. Pic: Stu Forster

"It's a bit of luck in the end when you get a late goal," Tuchel said.

"We needed this win, desperately for the mood. It was a nice game of football. Very intense and I'm very happy with how we played.

"I think we deserved to win but of course it's lucky when you have a late goal in extra time. But coming back twice is very impressive and I'm very happy we turned things around.

"It was tough work but we didn't expect anything else.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. Pic: Alex Pantling.

"We were lucky, we needed this. We were unlucky in the last two games conceding very late goals so maybe this is exactly what we needed. They are a strong team. They hate to lose like we do."

Joe Gelhardt on his first Premier League goal

"It was an unbelievable experience scoring my first Premier League goal," Gelhardt said.

Joe Gelhardt scores his first Premier League goal for Leeds United against Chelsea. Pic: Glyn Kirk

"I was just like 'oh my god', I couldn't believe it and then seeing all the fans go crazy, it was just crazy.

"I just want to thank my family and everyone who I have worked with coming up through at Wigan and then obviously joining here, all the staff, all the players who have helped me and especially my family.

"I am sad they couldn't be here but I know they were watching at home so I am glad.