Leeds United's player react to the late penalty decision at Chelsea. Pic: Getty

Marcelo Bielsa saw his side fall to a late 3-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon in Premier League action.

It took an injury-time spot-kick from Thomas Tuchel's European champions to topple the depleted visitors in the capital.

Mateusz Klich sent Antonio Rudiger tumbling inside the area in the third minute of added time to earn his second penalty of the afternoon and set up a winner for Jorginho.

Leeds had earlier taken the lead through Raphinha from 12-yards before Mason Mount levelled on the stroke of half-time.

The Brazilian winger then gave Jorginho the chance to put the hosts in front on the hour after sliding in on Rudiger which VAR determined to be a foul inside the area following a lengthy stoppage.

Chelsea obliged before Joe Gelhardt stunned the Blues by restoring parity seven minutes from time with his first touch from the bench.

Klich's late challenge, though, handed Tuchel's outfit all three points as Jorginho found the back of the net once more before furious scenes at the final whistle ensued as both sets of players clashed.

"We are pretty gutted really," Ayling reflected post-match on the heartbreaking defeat.

"To come here with seven injured players but we should have walked away with a point, if not more.

"The first penalty takes four or five minutes to get overturned and then the second one, there might be a touch but there are 20 of those in a game.

"I think it was harsh. You have got to judge the game really. It is the 92nd minute, there is not much of a touch if any. Once he gives it, it is hard to overturn but there are loads of touches in the box all game and there are not that many penalties. It is a really harsh one."

Asked about Gelhardt's impact from the bench, Ayling added: "He is a great young talent who has done really well over the 18 months he has been here.

"He has been training with us for a year and is coming into the team. We have got a lot of injuries, so it is time for the young lads to step up."

Leeds now face Manchester City at the Etihad stadium on Tuesday evening amid a tricky run of games that sees Arsenal and Liverpool also on the horizon.