Luis Sinisterra declares ambitious Leeds United aim and makes vow to 'beautiful' Whites fans

Twelve goals and seven assists were served up by the winger as the Dutch side finished the 2021-22 Eredivisie campaign in third place.

Yet if Sinisterra has his way, the best is yet to come as the Colombian international eyes an even more impressive return for the Whites.

Twenty-three-year-old winger Sinisterra has become United's sixth signing of the summer, joining Leeds for a fee in the region of 25m euros with add-ons.

The Colombian international has penned a five-year deal after a particularly impressive last campaign in which the winger was named the Europa Conference League young player of the season.

In addition to his league achievements, Sinisterra bagged another 11 goals and seven assists in the European competition including qualifiers, the wide man helping himself to a hat-trick in a 5-0 thrashing of Elfsborg.

All told, it meant a haul of 23 goals and 14 assists for a winger who has already amassed five caps for the Colombia national team.

ENTERTAINER: Leeds United now boy Luis Sinisterra checks in at Elland Road. Picture by LUFC.

The skilful new Whites star even has his own TikTok account in which he shows off some nifty dance moves.

Sinisterra, though, hopes that he is only just getting started upon fulfilling a childhood dream of playing in the Premier League and signing for "beautiful" Leeds.

Pressed on last season's achievements in Holland and if he was hopeful of repeating the trick in the Premier League, Sinisterra told LUTV: "Of course.

"We work to bring this quality to Leeds. This is my feeling.

"I want to do the same or even more for this beautiful team and for the fans.

"I am very happy to be here at this beautiful club.

"I am enjoying this time. I know it's a historic club with beautiful fans.

"I have heard a lot of things about the stadium, the atmosphere. It's amazing so I can't wait to feel that in person."

Sinisterra joined Feyenoord from Colombian outfit Once Caldas in July 2018 for a reported fee of two million euros.

Robin van Persie had signed for the club six months earlier and Sinisterra's first season at the club offered five league outings from the bench under boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The winger's campaign then ended with an appearance at the under-20s World Cup in Poland in which Colombia's youngsters reached the quarter finals and the following season proved a breakthrough year for both club and country.

Sinisterra made his full international debut for Colombia in a friendly against Algeria the following October and the 2019-20 Eredivisie term saw the winger net five times and contributed six assists to help Feyenoord to a third-place finish under Dick Advocaat who replaced Jaap Stam in the dugout.

The Colombian also bagged six outings in the Europa League group stages and his upwards trajectory continued the following season with more outings for Colombia plus another three league goals and six assists after an injury at the start of the campaign.

Last season then proved Sinisterra's best yet under new boss Arne Slot as part of a team that featured Manchester United new boy Tyrell Malacia and the winger is now relishing the prospect of playing in the Premier League with a vow to entertain his new club's fans.

"It was my dream when I was a child (to play in the Premier League) and right now I am close to making it," said the winger.

Asked about his knack of entertaining on the pitch and having fun, the Whites new boy beamed: "Of course.