Leeds United brought in a haul of new players this summer as they push to return to the Premier League next season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United had a whirlwind of a summer to say the least. Following their relegation from the Premier League, the Whites were hit with a hefty exodus which saw the likes of Rodrigo and Tyler Adams leave the club.

As expected, a lot of figures left in search of returning to top flight football, leaving the Whites with the huge task of plugging the gaps left behind. After nine new signings, Daniel Farke and his side are throwing everything at their attempt to earn promotion to the Premier League next year, and one man through the door was returning star Sam Byram.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender rejoined the club in August as a free agent after being released from Norwich City. Byram kickstarted his career at the club in 2012 after rising through the youth ranks and spent four years in white before moving on to join West Ham.

The 30-year-old left Norwich following the expiration of his contract and got back in touch with his former side. But Byram has admitted there was quite a risk involved during talks over his potential Elland Road return.

Speaking on the Leeds United official podcast, the full-back said he rolled the dice with a big life decision before he had confirmation of a move back to Leeds.

“It’s funny, I sold my house in Norwich, we had the completion date set, I needed to shift my furniture,” Byram said. “Because I didn’t know what was happening at Leeds, me and my partner were looking at places to rent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first five, six weeks we were dotting between hotels and Air B&Bs. She’s pregnant, it was stressful. We put our name down to buy this house before Leeds offered me anything and luckily, it has paid off.”