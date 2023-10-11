Leeds news you can trust since 1890
‘Luckily’ — Leeds United star reveals big risk he took before Elland Road move this summer

Leeds United brought in a haul of new players this summer as they push to return to the Premier League next season.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 11th Oct 2023, 18:28 BST
Leeds United had a whirlwind of a summer to say the least. Following their relegation from the Premier League, the Whites were hit with a hefty exodus which saw the likes of Rodrigo and Tyler Adams leave the club.

As expected, a lot of figures left in search of returning to top flight football, leaving the Whites with the huge task of plugging the gaps left behind. After nine new signings, Daniel Farke and his side are throwing everything at their attempt to earn promotion to the Premier League next year, and one man through the door was returning star Sam Byram.

The defender rejoined the club in August as a free agent after being released from Norwich City. Byram kickstarted his career at the club in 2012 after rising through the youth ranks and spent four years in white before moving on to join West Ham.

The 30-year-old left Norwich following the expiration of his contract and got back in touch with his former side. But Byram has admitted there was quite a risk involved during talks over his potential Elland Road return.

Speaking on the Leeds United official podcast, the full-back said he rolled the dice with a big life decision before he had confirmation of a move back to Leeds.

“It’s funny, I sold my house in Norwich, we had the completion date set, I needed to shift my furniture,” Byram said. “Because I didn’t know what was happening at Leeds, me and my partner were looking at places to rent.

“The first five, six weeks we were dotting between hotels and Air B&Bs. She’s pregnant, it was stressful. We put our name down to buy this house before Leeds offered me anything and luckily, it has paid off.”

Indeed, Byram has missed just one match in the Championship this season so far and has started the last four. He has contributed a goal and an assist to the team’s tally and is really looking to make his mark and play a part in Leeds’ promotion drive.

