Leeds United still owed eight-figure payout from 2022 player sale, £20m due imminently

The Whites are expecting a windfall overdue from a previous player sale.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Leeds United are due a payout that could come at a pretty opportune time, right ahead of the January transfer window and in the wake of their relegation from the Premier League.

According to Spanish outlet ARA, Barcelona are still in debt with the Whites following their signing of Raphinha last year. The La Liga giants snapped up the winger after he helped Leeds avoid relegation during the 2021/22 season, and notched 11 goals and three assists in England’s top flight.

His influential performances attracted a handsome £55 million deal from Barcelona, who integrated him into the team straight away. Since joining the Catalonian side, Raphinha has made 57 appearances and contributed 12 goals and 15 assists so far.

But the transfer hasn’t been as seamless as it appears on the surface and Leeds are still owed a good chunk of cash from the sale of their star winger. The report claims that among Barca’s list of oustanding transfer debts, a hefty €38 million (£32.6m) is still due to the Championship side for the Brazilian star.

Just over £20 million of the total amount quoted must reportedly be paid to Leeds in the ‘short-term’ and it also adds that the club has ‘factored its right to collect through a financial institution.’

Barcelona’s financial struggles have been widely noted in recent years and as well as the money owed for Raphinha, the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Frenkie de Jong have also been mentioned in the report. Both short-term and long-term payments have been outlined to been paid by Xavi’s side.

Receiving a chunk of cash from Barcelona will add some much-needed funds to the transfer pot as rumours continue to swirl around Elland Road and their potential January business as they fight to secure promotion at the end of the season.

