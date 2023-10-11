Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are due a payout that could come at a pretty opportune time, right ahead of the January transfer window and in the wake of their relegation from the Premier League.

According to Spanish outlet ARA, Barcelona are still in debt with the Whites following their signing of Raphinha last year. The La Liga giants snapped up the winger after he helped Leeds avoid relegation during the 2021/22 season, and notched 11 goals and three assists in England’s top flight.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His influential performances attracted a handsome £55 million deal from Barcelona, who integrated him into the team straight away. Since joining the Catalonian side, Raphinha has made 57 appearances and contributed 12 goals and 15 assists so far.

But the transfer hasn’t been as seamless as it appears on the surface and Leeds are still owed a good chunk of cash from the sale of their star winger. The report claims that among Barca’s list of oustanding transfer debts, a hefty €38 million (£32.6m) is still due to the Championship side for the Brazilian star.

Just over £20 million of the total amount quoted must reportedly be paid to Leeds in the ‘short-term’ and it also adds that the club has ‘factored its right to collect through a financial institution.’

Barcelona’s financial struggles have been widely noted in recent years and as well as the money owed for Raphinha, the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Frenkie de Jong have also been mentioned in the report. Both short-term and long-term payments have been outlined to been paid by Xavi’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad