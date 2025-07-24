The comments on Lucas Perri that Leeds United fans will love

Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Lucas Perri from Lyon as they continue with their busy summer transfer window

Leeds United have been in the market for a new goalkeeper during the summer transfer window and a deal is now close, according to Yorkshire Evening Post’s Leeds United chief reporter Graham Smyth.

This move comes as Illan Meslier has come under fire for a string of high-profile mistakes last season and many fans have lost patience with the young Frenchman.

Here’s the latest on the deal, what has been said about the keeper and details on Perri’s career so far.

Huge praise for Leeds-bound Perri

Earlier last season, Lyon manager Paulo Fonseca described his shot-stopper as ‘the best goalkeeper in the world’ after a string of impressive performances.

A demonstration of the talent Perri has is when Manchester City's Ederson was ruled out of the April international period for Brazil, the Lyon goalkeeper was called up in his place.

It took the former Crystal Palace loanee a while to secure the Lyon number one spot as veteran Anthony Lopes made the position his own during his long spell at the club, but when Perri’s time came, he grabbed it with both hands.

Perri’s career so far

Perri was initially only handed opportunities as the club’s cup goalkeeper but helped his side to the final of the Coupe de France in the 2023/24 season. Then, when it was decided that Lopes should move on from the club, Perri became Lyon’s undisputed number one goalkeeper last season and impressed so much that Fonseca heaped this lofty praise on him.

The 27-year-old began his career in Brazil for Sao Paulo before an unsuccessful loan spell at Leeds’ Premier League rivals Crystal Palace in 2019, where he did not make a single appearance. He then had a much more fruitful loan spell at Nautico in the Brazilian third division, making 33 appearances in 2022.

At the end of that season, Perri moved from Sao Paulo to Botafogo in the Brazilian top-flight, making 54 appearances before joining Lyon for around €3m in January 2024.

Now, with Perri set for a medical with the Whites, there is big competition for that number one spot at Elland Road as the club will want consistency between the sticks to help their survival battle this coming season.

Perri to Leeds transfer latest

“Leeds United close to ticking another big box. Another big boy. Some insight from France, aussi,” Graham Smyth explained on his Twitter feed.

He also added: “Leeds United are close to completing a deal for a first-choice goalkeeper as boxes continue to be ticked off Daniel Farke's wishlist. Leeds and Lyon are very close to finalising a deal that will see Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri link up with the Whites in Germany.

“Sources in France say the deal is in its final stages and the YEP understands Leeds will fly Perri to Germany in order to conduct a medical and complete the paperwork. Perri would be the second player to finalise a move to Elland Road at the club's German training base after Anton Stach's arrival this week.”

