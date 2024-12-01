Bookies' new predicted final Championship table after Leeds United defeat at Blackburn Rovers amid big fresh Sheffield United, Burnley, Middlesbrough boosts

Leeds United have fallen out of the Championship’s automatic promotion places and the bookies have cast a new verdict in their predicted final Championship table.

Daniel Farke’s Whites headed for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Blackburn Rovers having dropped to second place but knowing that a victory would send them back into pole position. Sheffield United moved top with Friday night’s 1-0 triumph at home to Sunderland which left the Blades three points ahead of Leeds but with Farke’s side having a better goal difference and a game in hand.

Leeds, though, blew their lines at Ewood Park as they fell to a 1-0 defeat amid fresh big boosts for not just the Blades but also key promotion rivals Burney and Middlesbrough. Burnley began the day just two points behind the Whites in third place but knocked Leeds out of the division’s automatic promotion places through a 2-0 success at Stoke City.

That meant Leeds dropping down to third place – one point behind the Clarets and two points ahead of Sunderland but now only five points ahead of fifth-placed Middlesbrough and sixth-placed Watford. Boro gave their promotion hopes another boost with Saturday’s 3-1 triumph at home to Hull City.

The big changes have all led to a fresh verdict from the bookmakers as to how they think the final table will look. Here, based on the very latest odds, is the full run down in reverse order.

Relegation odds: 8-15.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 8-15. Photo: Martin Rickett

Relegation odds: Evens.

2. 23rd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: Evens. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Relegation odds: 7-5.

3. 22nd: Oxford United (relegated)

Relegation odds: 7-5. Photo: Warren Little

Relegation odds: 7-4.

4. 21st: Queens Park Rangers

Relegation odds: 7-4. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Relegation odds: 4-1 (with one firm).

5. 20th: Preston North End

Relegation odds: 4-1 (with one firm). Photo: Richard Sellers

Relegation odds: 4-1 (with two firms).

6. 19th: Hull City

Relegation odds: 4-1 (with two firms). Photo: Ed Sykes

