Huge setback for next Leeds United opponents with massive twist ahead of Whites trip

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 1st Dec 2024, 16:54 BST
Updated 1st Dec 2024, 17:00 BST

Leeds United’s next opponents have been hit by a fresh big setback.

Leeds United’s next opponents Derby County have been hit by a fresh big setback ahead of next weekend’s visit to Elland Road.

Leeds will return to action after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers with next Saturday’s lunchtime hosting of the Rams who were in action on Sunday afternoon.

Paul Warne’s Rams took on Sheffield Wednesday in a 3pm kick-off at Pride Park Stadium which Derby approached sat 15th in the table and without a win from their last three games.

Derby got off to a flyer as Ebou Adams gave his side a ninth-minute lead which the hosts took into the break but Barry Bannan levelled for the Owls four minutes after the hour mark.

The contest looked destined to end in a 1-1 draw but the Owls served up a big final twist as Jamal Lowe struck a 94th-minute winner to seal a 2-1 victory for Danny Rohl’s side.

The reverse has left the Rams 15th and just five points clear of the dropzone. Derby have now taken just two points from their last four games and only one of team’s last nine fixtures has yielded a victory.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
