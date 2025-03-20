Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka has become the first Whites player to qualify for next summer’s FIFA World Cup in North America.

Tanaka came on as a half-time substitute for Japan as they saw off Bahrain by two goals to nil in their seventh of ten final round AFC qualification matches.

Japan have now taken 19 points from seven games, winning six and drawing one. The Samurai Blue can no longer be caught by third-place Saudi Arabia, whose four remaining fixtures can only glean a maximum tally of 18 points for the Gulf state.

Asian World Cup qualifying permits two countries automatic passage to the Finals with Japan on course to finish top of the AFC standings.

Second place Australia can only match Japan’s current points tally if they win each of their last three qualifying fixtures, while Japan are expected to pick up more points in their remaining games.

Japan’s qualification makes Tanaka the first Leeds man to qualify for the Finals, although Brenden Aaronson could also find himself at the tournament with the United States Men’s National Team as one of three hosts, alongside Canada and Mexico.

Tanaka played at the 2022 Finals in Qatar, scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 group stage victory over Spain.

Should Leeds be promoted at the end of this season, Tanaka’s likely Premier League experience is expected to stand him in good stead when it comes to being selected for the national team.

Tanaka is a fan favourite at Elland Road since joining from Fortuna Dusseldorf last summer and looks set to continue in the side under Daniel Farke for the foreseeable future.