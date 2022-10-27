Leeds United face Liverpool this weekend hoping to get their season back on track following a dire run of form. Leeds are without a win in the league since the end of August and have lost their last four matches.

Liverpool have had a stuttering time of things lately, but they picked up a much needed win against Ajax in the Champions League in midweek. Last time out in the league they lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest.

This did however come after victories against Manchester City and West Ham. Leeds find themselves in the Premier League relegation zone and will be eager to start moving up in the right direction.

A victory at Anfield could see United move up to as high as 15th. Here is what you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch Liverpool v Leeds United on TV

The match is a late kick off at 7.45pm in the Premier League on Saturday, 29 October as it has been picked for live broadcast on Sky Sports. Highlights of the match will also be available on both Sky Sports and BBC’s Match of the Day.

DOUBTS: Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra are both doubts ahead of the game against Liverpool

