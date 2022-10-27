Jesse Marsch’s side are heading for Saturday evening’s clash at Anfield having taken just two points from a last possible 24 and Leeds are as big as 17-2 to leave Liverpool with a victory. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are heavy odds-on to condemn the Whites to another defeat and no bigger than 1-3 but as short as 1-4.

The draw is on offer at 5-1 and Liverpool have the first six players in the first goalscorer market which is headed by Mo Salah at 15-4. Darwin Nunez is next at 21-5, followed by Roberto Firmino (5s), Fabio Carvalho (7s), youngster Bobby Clark (9s) and Harvey Elliott (9s).

Patrick Bamford is only seventh-favourite to bag the game’s first goal at 11-1, followed by Liverpool duo Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain plus United’s Rodrigo who are all 12s. Joe Gelhardt is then 14s whilst Willy Gnonto is 15s and Luis Sinisterra 16s before Sam Greenwood and Jack Harrison who are both 18s.

HOT FAVOURITE: Liverpool forward Mo Salah. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

James Milner is 22-1 to net first against his former club, the same price as Virgil van Dijk, injury doubt Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson. United’s Brenden Aaronson is even bigger at 25s, the same price as Reds right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville and also no goalscorer. A 2-0 or 2-1 win for the Reds is rated the most likely outcome in the correct score market at 9-1 and Leeds are as big as 43-1 to leave with a 1-0 triumph or 29s to oblige 2-1.

In short, United’s barren recent run is expected to continue but Leeds are still predicted to stay up, just. The odds for Leeds being relegated have plummeted in recent weeks and the Whites are now just 5-2 for the dreaded drop but three teams are still shorter in the betting in Nottingham Forest (8-15), Bournemouth (4-6) and Wolves (13-8).