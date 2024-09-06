Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as international football continues.

Leeds United’s international stars have all flown away to their respective countries with the September international break now well underway. A large chunk of Daniel Farke’s squad have earned call-ups and supporters will have a keen eye on the likes of Wales, Japan, Austria and the USA. Meanwhile, those without international responsibilities might be afforded a brief early break before returning to work ahead of next week’s meeting with Burnley.

Leeds will go into that huge early game with confidence and momentum, having won consecutive games to nil against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City. Farke’s men sit fourth going into the break and will hope to continue climbing during what looks to be a testing autumn. Ahead of what looks to be a quieter weekend in West Yorkshire, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Cooper move close

Liam Cooper is thought to be closing in on a surprise move to Bulgaria with reports of an agreement with CSKA Sofia. Journalist Metodi Shumanov relays claims from the Bulgarian Telegraph that an agreement has been reached for the free agent, who will fly over to undergo medical tests before completing his move.

Cooper left Leeds after almost 10 years upon the expiration of his contract earlier this summer, having struggled for any kind of regular football under Daniel Farke. The Scotland international started just eight Championship games last season and was behind Pascal Struijk and Ethan Ampadu in the pecking order, with Max Wober’s return from Borussia Monchengladbach further restricting future minutes.

Leeds confirmed they had been in talks with Cooper but provided only a suggestion of what they would be willing to consider, which would have been reflective of game-time. Talks with Blackburn Rovers and, more recently, Hull City failed to progress and the 33-year-old now looks set to take a huge step out of his comfort zone in Bulgaria.

Jebbison loan issue

Leeds were interested in taking Daniel Jebbison on loan from Bournemouth during the summer but missed out due to their inability to guarantee minutes, according to journalist Graeme Bailey. Farke has made clear he is unwilling to make such promises to new arrivals, preferring they earn their spot to maintain competition with the current crop. It remains to be seen how keen Leeds were, with priorities elsewhere during the window’s final days.

“Daniel Jebbison, Leeds were still in for him towards the end,” Bailey told LeedsUnited.News. “I think if he’d been guaranteed more game time, Leeds might have got Jebbison. He’s an interesting one now he’s gone to Watford, let’s see how he does there.

“The only reason he’s gone to Watford is they can guarantee the playing time, but Leeds couldn’t. I don’t think there’s that many Leeds were too disappointed by. Obviously they did try for Hamer and some strikers towards the end, I think they’re fairly happy.”