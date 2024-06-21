Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United sold the winger to Tottenham for £10m back in 2019.

Former Leeds United manager Simon Grayson has suggested a return to Elland Road for Jack Clarke would represent great business - so long as interested Premier League sides don’t get there first.

Clarke has attracted continued interest from the top-flight after a best-ever individual season at Sunderland, with 15 goals and four assists in 40 Championship appearances enough to earn him the club’s Player of the Season award. West Ham United were thought to be keen on a move in January and reports earlier this week have named the Hammers as a potential suitor once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland rejected a £10million bid from Burnley for Clarke last summer and are thought to want around £15m this time round, owing to his excellent season at the Stadium of Light. Whether West Ham, or anyone else for that matter, would be willing to meet that price remains to be seen but Grayson has suggested those in charge at Elland Road might be minded to keep an eye on the situation.

"Jack Clarke has had an exceptional season but it will have to be a Premier League team he leaves Sunderland for,” Grayson said. “Leeds were forced to sell him for financial reasons previously but he would be an incredible addition. With Willy Gnonto, Dan James, Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe, Leeds have attackers that would get in so many Premier League teams. Let's get to the summer and see what happens, he would be an unbelievable weapon to have."

Sunderland are expecting to receive bids for Clarke, with some reports suggesting they are resigned to losing their talisman after a disappointing season and lack of plan regarding the future. The Black Cats burned through two permanent managers before finishing the campaign in 16th with Mike Dodds in interim charge since February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision to put Dodds in temporary control was made to allow club chiefs time to source a long-term successor but after multiple rounds of talks with several options, Sunderland seem no closer to an appointment. Will Still and Liam Rosenior are both thought to have turned down the opportunity, while meetings have also been held with Scott Parker and Frank Lampard.

That uncertainty will be doing little to convince the likes of Clarke to remain on Wearside, particularly if offers to move are coming from the Premier League or promotion-chasing Championship sides. There is also thought to be interest in young midfielder Jobe Bellingham, brother of England and Real Madrid star Jude, while Leeds have been named as one of several clubs keen on £8m-rated defender Trai Hume.