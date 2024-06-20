Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United will hope to improve on last season’s embarrassing exit.

Leeds United will learn of their Carabao Cup first round opponents when the draw takes place on Thursday, June 27 at 11:30am.

The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports as 70 clubs across the Championship, League One and League Two come together for the first cup game of the season. All 20 Premier League teams, plus recently relegated Luton Town and Burnley, will enter the competition in the later rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fixtures have been scheduled for the week commencing August 12, which will make it the second competitive game of United’s 2024/25 season, following the Championships opening weekend on August 10 and 11. Fixtures for the league campaign are yet to be confirmed, with release day coming the day before the draw at 9am on Wednesday, June 26.

As has previously been the case with the Carabao Cup, early rounds are regionalised meaning Leeds will be among the 38-team northern section. Daniel Farke’s side will be ball No.19 in the draw. Other numbers to look out for include new Championship opposition Sheffield United (No.29), West Yorkshire rivals Bradford City (No.7) and Salford City (No.28) who knocked Leeds out in the second round last season.

United strengthened their reputation as a miserable cup side after failing to beat League Two Salford over 90 minutes, with Pascal Struijk netting late to earn a 1-1 draw after former Whites striker Matt Smith opened the scoring. The Greater Manchester outfit eventually won 9-8 in the shootout, with Georginio Rutter and Jamie Shackleton off target for Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw is another key date for supporters to add to the summer calendar, with plenty going on despite the lack of competitive action. The summer transfer window opened last Friday and work is already underway at Elland Road deciding the futures of those returning from loan spells. Jack Harrison is closing in on a second year at Everton, while a permanent fee is close to being agreed with Real Betis for Marc Roca.

Decisions will need to be made on the others - namely Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente and Max Wober - but Brenden Aaronson has already committed himself to Leeds and decided to fight for Championship promotion, following positive talks with manager Farke. United are also expected to strengthen this summer, although there is no major rush to get signings through the door swiftly.

Several first-team players are either away on holiday or representing their countries at Euro 2024 and the Copa America, with non-internationals due to report back for pre-season before the first pre-season game of the summer, against Harrogate Town on Friday, July 19.