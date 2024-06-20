Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest Leeds United news as the summer transfer window gathers pace

We're a week into the summer transfer window and it is just starting to gather pace in the Championship. Leeds United are rumoured to be close to parting ways with Marc Roca and Jack Harrison in the not too distant future and it might not be too long until we have clarity on Crysencio Summerville's future.

Leeds will be looking to add fresh faces to Daniel Farke’s squad, too, over the summer as they push to build a team capable of winning promotion at the second time of asking. With that in mind, the Yorkshire Evening Post rounds up the latest Leeds news.

Leeds eye Rangers youngster

Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, West Ham United and Wolves are among the clubs keeping tabs on Rangers starlet Archie Stevens. That's according to Football Transfers, who claim that Stevens, 18, is considered to be one of the brightest prospects at Ibrox, with a first-team debut coming for the club when he was just 16-years-old.

An England youth international, Stevens is entering the final year of his deal but it seems Leeds face plenty of competition if they are to get a deal done, with Brighton and Hove Albion being linked to the youngster previously. Stevens made the move up to Rangers from AFC Wimbledon in 2022 but hasn't quite managed to establish himself in the first-team picture just yet. He spent this season playing for the club's B team.

Speaking of Stevens' potential, Wimbledon's academy manager Michael Hamilton said: "He’s a very attack-minded player, his stronger position is on the right, he scores goals, he creates some things out of nothing, he’s got the ability to beat two, three players at a time and creating so he’s a highly-effective player."

Goodman on Summerville

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes any Premier League club would be taking 'a leap of faith' by signing Crysencio Summerville this summer. The Dutch winger was amongst the most impressive in the Championship last season and earned a spot in the league's Team of the Season as a result.

However, his performances have ensured he has been strongly linked away from Elland Road this summer with Liverpool, Newcastle, Chelsea and Aston Villa among those supposedly carrying an interest. Brighton on the other hand have reportedly gone as far as to open initial talks.

Goodman, though, believes that the poor form he showed at the back of end of the campaign makes him something of a risk for those on his tail.

“I don’t think what happened over the last eight games would have helped Leeds or Summerville,” Goodman said in an interview with MOT Leeds News. “Whoever takes him, it will be a leap of faith that he can replicate those first 35 games, rather than the final ones.

