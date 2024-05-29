Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Italian has been linked with an exit from Leeds United this summer.

Leeds United look set for another busy summer of ins and outs as they plan for a second season of Championship football, following Sunday’s heart-breaking play-off final defeat to Southampton. Daniel Farke’s side rallied brilliantly to collect 90 points but slipped up when it mattered most and now face another summer of uncertainty and financial gymnastics.

Not long after the final whistle had blown at Wembley were there reports of financial plugs that needed filling and interest in the club’s star players. A Peter Ridsdale-era fire sale is unlikely, however, and club chairman Paraag Marathe has been at pains to ease supporter concern amid reports of the need to pay off £190million in transfer instalments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The abundance of saleable assets in the current squad, and those out on loan, will avert any crisis but tough decisions will have to be made by those in charge. One would expect a greater acceptance to cash in on those who present the opportunity to make significant profit, with Wilfried Gnonto among those attracting plenty of interest.

Gnonto has been somewhat overshadowed by the outstanding Crysencio Summerville this season but after a shaky start, played his part in an excellent run of form in 2024. Eight goals and three assists in the Championship will likely be enough to see interest renewed this summer and the 20-year-old is all too aware that top-flight football looks necessary for a place in the Italy squad.

United’s summer business will be judged largely on how they replace big-money exits with cheaper options and so finding a suitable replacement for someone like Gnonto - who could bring in anywhere between £20-30m - will be seen as a key objective. Fortunately, this summer will see a number of Premier League players become free agents and Fulham’s Bobby De Cordova-Reid could prove an inspired option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger is in talks over a potential new deal at Fulham but nothing is agreed yet and the allure of more regular football could offer Leeds the chance to snap up a bargain. At 31-years-old, the Jamaican international might not catch the eye as a marquee signing but six Premier League goals this season is not to be sniffed at and experience is something manager Daniel Farke has openly admitted was lacking this season.

"It's a little too early for me to answer specific questions, it's still, what is it 36 hours or whatever since the final, so it's just I can't talk on specific players right now," Marathe told the Yorkshire Evening Post this week when asked about the club’s summer plans. "But if I can paint the big picture for you, there are certain things that we need to do and we will make sure we are fully compliant with P&S, as we always have been.

“And there are certain trade-offs that we have to make and so we'll have to get to the drawing board and figure out which moves we have to make sure that we are compliant. It's too early to say. Obviously Archie [Gray] is a tremendous player, as are all of the players who put in so much effort for us, but you know, every season brings change and so I can't yet comment on it, but we'll see what happens."

Marathe has already earned a reputation among supporters as a relatively straight-talking chairman and the reality of this summer has not been washed over. Leeds will have to sell some of most in-demand assets and replacements will need to be shrewd, if not completely on the cheap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad