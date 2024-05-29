Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United took two stars on loan from the Premier League side and fortunes differed massively.

Djed Spence looks set for another move away from Tottenham and this time it may be permanent, with reports suggesting the Premier League club will accept a suitable offer for the defender this summer.

Spence’s 2023/24 campaign was split between two loan spells in two different countries, although neither were successful. The attacking full-back was seen as an exciting arrival when he joined Leeds United last summer, with Daniel Farke’s side even prepared to commit to a £1million loan fee, but injury issues stunted his impact and Leeds exercised a break clause once the January window opened.

The 23-year-old then joined Serie A outfit Genoa later that month but started just eight league games and will return to Tottenham ahead of the summer. But he might not be in north London for long with Football Insider reporting on his likely sale.

Spence’s contract at Tottenham runs until 2027 but after failing to leave an impression on manager Ange Postecoglou during brief spells with the squad, and doing little to impact either loan club, the attacking full-back will reportedly be allowed to leave permanently. Spurs agreed a deal worth up to £20m for the defender back in 2022 but are unlikely to recoup such an amount in the event of a sale, although a new price-tag is not mentioned.

Spence arrived at Elland Road to huge excitement last summer, with the right-back’s incredible Championship campaign at Nottingham Forest still fresh in the memory. He contributed to six goals during his side’s promotion push and was named in the Championship Team of the Season.

But while injury issues did not help, Spence was unable to recreate that form in the white shirt of Leeds and was regularly benched even when fit. Leeds activated their break clause almost as soon as the January window opened and manager Daniel Farke seemed to suggest issues with application contributed to his Tottenham return.

"Listen, in the summer we came here in order to create and to bring new values and to create a new culture within the club,” the United boss said. “When we speak about a player if he's on here on a permanent or a loan deal, we have expectations and these expectations are in several topics important.

“Obviously it's important, the potential and the quality of the player but also it's professionalism, it's discipline, it's workload on and off the pitch and also the soft skills, so also if he's positive and committed, good for the group and engaged with these topics, paint then more or less a picture. And we decided okay, this is the player we want in our group and want to represent Leeds United, our demands are very, very high and we don't differ between loan players, permanent players so we are pretty picky in this topic."