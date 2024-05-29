Bournemouth boss has already outlined Jaidon Anthony future plans after Leeds United loan return
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has already hinted he plans to keep Jaidon Anthony for next season after the winger’s loan spell at Leeds United.
Anthony joined Leeds in the final minutes of last summer’s transfer window as a makeweight in the departure of Luis Sinisterra. The two deals were not directly connected but after accepting they would lose Sinisterra, those in charge at Elland Road negotiated for a replacement and it was thought that Anthony would enjoy more minutes in West Yorkshire.
Those minutes never fully materialised, however, with the 23-year-old only starting two Championship matches while jostling for position with the Championship’s player of the season, Crysencio Summerville. That Summerville looks set to leave this summer could open the door for a return and more consistent football under Daniel Farke but it seems Anthony’s future may lie with his parent club.
“I remember the last day of the market, it was very difficult for Jaidon,” Bournemouth boss Iraola told the Daily Echo earlier this month. “I wanted to help him, because I think he played quite a lot of minutes with us in the first games. He is a player I like a lot. His attitude, how he understands everything we try to tell him.
“I was trying to help him, but I didn’t know exactly what to tell him, because I also knew all the options I had in the wingers. It was a difficult decision, for sure, for him. He has also gone to a place where they have very, very good wingers. They are making the difference – [Crysencio] Summerville, [Wilfried] Gnonto, [Dan] James. He has strong opposition for minutes. But I think he’s a very good player and I am looking forward to working again with him.”
Bournemouth have not since lost any of their wide players and so it could be that Anthony decides to find more regular football elsewhere, and that could feasibly be at Leeds with Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto both subject to transfer speculation. The on-loan winger showed glimpses of his quality when given the chance, particularly with a brilliant goal against Watford in September or a pair of assists in the 3-2 FA Cup defeat at Chelsea in February.
Leeds will hope to make better use of the loan market this summer as the financial reality of a second Championship campaign bites. Chairman Paraag Marathe was at pains to ease concerns over reports of £190million in unpaid transfer instalments but sales are expected to keep in line with profitability and sustainability (P&S) regulations. There will be incomings as Farke plans for a second promotion push and loan arrivals can provide a huge advantage at little relative cost.
Of the four loan signings Leeds sanctioned last season, only Joe Rodon was an undoubted success with just two outfield players racking up more Championship minutes. Anthony’s influence was limited all season while Connor Roberts, signed on loan from Burnley in January, suffered with fitness issues. Djed Spence joined Rodon in making the switch from Tottenham to Leeds but was sent back to north London in January, following the activation of an early break clause amid concerns regarding the 23-year-old’s application.