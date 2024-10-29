Leeds United are consistently backed in large numbers both home and away. Their supporters are hoping to see their beloved club gain promotion back to the Premier League this season after they fell short in the last campaign.

The Whites reached the play-off final last term but were beaten at Wembley by Southampton in the end. Daniel Farke remains in charge at Elland Road and they are currently sat in 3rd place in the Championship behind Sunderland and Burnley.