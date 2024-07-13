Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United transfer stories as all eyes turn to Germany and England’s Euro 2024 final clash.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are finally back in action next week as preparations continue for the 2024/25 season, with Daniel Farke’s side kicking off their summer schedule at League Two Harrogate Town on Friday. After undertaking baseline tests and building fitness at Thorp Arch, next week’s short trip to North Yorkshire will be followed by a training camp in Germany and the visit of Valencia to Elland Road, before the Whites kick off their Championship campaign at home to newly-promoted Portsmouth.

Activity in the transfer market is also starting to intensify, with Joe Rothwell becoming the third arrival - after Joe Rodon and Alex Cairns - on Thursday after his season-long loan from Bournemouth was confirmed. There is still plenty to do in West Yorkshire, however, and those in charge at Leeds will continue to manage ins and outs before the August 30 deadline. With all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kamara stance

The arrival of Rothwell earlier this week is not thought to have affected plans to keep midfielder Glen Kamara, amid continued reports of Stade Rennais interest from France. Leeds Live reports that Rothwell has arrived in West Yorkshire to compete with Kamara for a place in central midfield, rather than cover for his impending exit.

Rennes are known admirers of Kamara, having tried to sign him from Rangers a year ago, and media reports in France have suggested the Ligue 1 club will attempt to lure him away from Elland Road this summer. Rothwell’s arrival on loan from Bournemouth on Thursday once again led to speculation that he has arrived as a pre-emptive replacement for last summer’s £5million arrival.

But the YEP also understands Leeds see Kamara in their plans for the upcoming season and, as with all other players in the squad, have no intention of selling the Finland international unless it is on their own terms. There is yet to be any kind of contact between Rennes and Leeds and the midfielder is contracted until 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Difficult’ summer

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho admits it has been ‘difficult’ recruiting for their return to the Championship, with competition for signings coming from the likes of Leeds. Pompey have less than a month to strengthen and prepare for their first game back in the second-tier after 12 years, which comes at Elland Road on Saturday, August 10.

“The assumption is it’s more difficult - and it is,” Mousinho told The News of recruiting for the Championship. “We’ve stepped up to the level and are competing with a majority who are former Premier League clubs - ourselves included. The finances obviously do change as well, though we’re really well backed and that’s a positive.

“It’s a different ball game, I think. When we were talking with other players last year, if they had other League One options we tended to be the biggest club in terms of size, stadium size and history. Now we’re speaking to players, and because we’re competing at the right end of the market, they have other options as well. All of sudden you’re competing with your Leeds, West Broms and those sort of clubs. It’s very, very different.”