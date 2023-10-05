Leeds United are back to winning ways as a fifth clean sheet in six games saw them to victory over Queens Park Rangers.

The shut out was hard earned, eventually, because although the Whites were completely dominant in the first half they allowed the visitors to creep back into it and there were a couple of panicky moments late on.

Illan Meslier was called into action to make a vital save from Lyndon Dykes on an otherwise quiet evening for the Frenchman.

Crysencio Summerville's ninth-minute opener settled this one, deservedly so on the balance of play, and Daniel Farke was a happy man at full-time.

Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Georginio Rutter

The Frenchman is visibly enjoying playing for Leeds at Elland Road right now and the confidence is flowing when he's on the ball. He was a problem for QPR and laid on a fantastic ball to set up Crysencio Summerville. His ball over the top for Bamford later on was just as good.

Patrick Bamford

Back in the thick of on home soil and making a big difference. Leeds used his physical presence to unsettle defenders and his runs off the last man created danger. He'll want to start again soon but this showed he can be an impact sub.

Sam Byram

Technically excellent, the left-back dealt with the ball superbly. His runs to central areas could have opened QPR up had he been found more often but his work out on the touchline was excellent too.

Ethan Ampadu

Back to his usual standards after a slight dip at Southampton. He was the brute strength Leeds needed in midfield but he showed some lovely touches and passes too. Ampadu looks like the complete defensive midfielder for Farke in the Championship.

Bad day

Joel Piroe

The Dutchman hasn't yet nailed the number 10 position, particularly against opponents who sit deep and pack their own half. Piroe couldn't get anything going at all and looked sluggish before he was withdrawn.

David Webb

The red card was the wrong decision and should be rescinded. Webb took his time too, put his finger to his ear and presumably consulted with his fellow officials. It wasn't a good performance overall from the referee.

Off-camera

Patrick Bamford succumbing to the persistent pleas of youngsters in the West Stand to come and sign autographs, joining Ethan Ampadu, Archie Gray and Daniel James. One kid with a Bamford shirt was particularly delighted.

Bamford then had a Middlesborough reunion with QPR substitute Albert Adomah. The pair were in the front line at the Riverside during Bamford's loan spell with Boro. By the time Bamford returned in a permanent move, Adomah had moved on to Aston Villa.

Summerville hurling Colback to the ground off the ball. The days of the winger looking lightweight are far behind him. He rode a number of challenges in the early stages that a couple of years ago would have felled him.

A beach ball being belted around the South Stand before a steward got hold of it, prompting chants of 'we want our ball back.' It was returned and then later confiscated again.

The red card decision clearly being discussed between the two benches at full-time, amicably enough.

Farke with a big hug for Ayling at full-time. An affectionate pat on the face for Rutter before going to do the wave with the Kop.