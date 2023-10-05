Leeds United ‘cheat’ claim v QPR and Daniel Farke makes Joel Piroe admission

All the latest news and rumours surrounding Leeds United after their Wednesday night win over QPR.

Leeds United are back to winning ways after grinding out a home win against strugglers Queens Park Rangers. The Whites went into that one on the back of an away defeat to Southampton, but they are now back in the top six thanks to Crysencio Summerville’s early goal.

But there’s a quick turnaround for Daniel Farke’s men, who are in action at Elland Road again this weekend, taking on a Bristol City side who also won during the week. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Farke admission

Daniel Farke believes Joel Piroe was not quite up to scratch during Wednesday night’s game.

“Yes. If we win games and they’re both involved in goals, everything is ok,” he said after the game. “To be there for Joel with four goals already is good, after just a few games, I think seven games and four goals, if he can keep going with that then happy days. Georgi put another assist in and also a really good performance.

“It is not always the day to shine for both of them, they have a fantastic relationship and score goals just for fun, sometimes it’s difficult days and for Georgi I think it was many good situations today. Joel didn’t have his best day today let’s be honest, but he is still unbelievably important for us and also pleased that I could save him a few minutes in the end.

“To bring a quality player like Patrick Bamford on because the next game is coming soon. He has just played 60 or 65 minutes, I think he’s saved some energy for the next game.”

Bamford dubbed ‘cheat’

Patrick Bamford has been called out for his alledged dive during Leeds’ win over QPR. Bamford went around Asmir Begovic before going to ground before apppealing to the referee for a foul and a red card was given. The decision came late in the game, but QPR’s club commentators were left furious with the dive.