Leeds United are back to winning ways and back in the top two after defeating Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night. Daniel Farke's men were able to watch on in comfort as Cardiff City upset Ipswich Town, allowing Leeds to go into their last nine games with their fate in their own hands.

But the Championship is rarely straightforward, and there are often twists and turns down the final stretch. As four teams continue to battle for a top two finish, we have analysed the run-ins of the teams involved to see who may have the best chance of returning to the Premier League without relying on the playoffs.

Leicester City's remaining fixtures

Bristol City (A), Norwich (H), Birmingham (H), Millwall (A), Plymouth (H), West Brom (H), Southampton (H), Preston (A), Blackburn (H).

Average position of opponents: 16.1

Predicted points return: 25 (Predicted final total - 107)

Leicester are back to winning ways and with their head start, they remain favourites to come out on top. The data experts now have them setting a record points tally again after their win last time out, but they have work to do to reach that particular achievement. There are six should-wins on that list of fixtures, while games against West Brom, Southampton and Preston will prove tricky.

Leeds United's remaining fixtures

Millwall (H), Watford (A), Hull (H), Coventry (A), Sunderland (H), Blackburn (H), Middlesbrough (A), QPR (A), Southampton (H).

Average position of opponents: 11.8

Predicted points return: 22 (Predicted final total - 101)

Leeds are in superb form in the second half of the season, and the next two should be games they win. Hull and Coventry will be more tricky, as will games against Boro and Southampton. Between Millwall, Watford, Blackburn and QPR, there are four should-wins, while the other games are where Leeds will need to prove they are worthy of automatic promotion.

Ipswich Town's remaining fixtures

Sheffield Wednesday (H), Blackburn (A), Southampton (H), Norwich (A), Watford (H), Middlesbrough (H), Coventry (A), Hull (A), Huddersfield (H).

Average position of opponents: 12.5

Predicted points return: 17 (Predicted final total - 95)

Ipswich's late defeat to Cardiff was a big blow. They should get back on the horse with two wins from their next two ahead of facing promotion rivals Southampton. With the exception of the last game against Huddersfield, they run-in is not overly friendly, facing play-off hopefuls Coventry and Hull down the stretch.

Southampton's remaining fixtures

Middlesbrough (H), Ipswich (A), Blackburn (A), Coventry (H), Watford (H), Cardiff (A), Leicester (A), Stoke (H), Leeds (A).

Average position of opponents: 9.5

Predicted points return: 17 (Predicted final total - 90)