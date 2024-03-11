Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One Leeds United player has been named in the Championship Team of the Week following their win over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night. The Whites moved back into the automatic promotion spots with a 2-0 victory over their Yorkshire rivals, with Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnonto bagging the goals.

However, after helping Leeds to pick up their ninth clean sheet in their last 12 Championship games, Junior Firpo has been recognised by WhoScored.com. The left-back claimed an assist on the night as he delivered the inch-perfect cross for Bamford to open the scoring just before the break.

And, while he was challenged defensively, the Dominican looked a threat going forward in the second half of the contest. Whoscored, then, have given him a rating of 8.2, making him the highest scoring left-back in the Championship over the weekend.

He features in a Team of the Week that includes five Norwich players following the Canaries' 5-0 win over Rotherham United at Carrow Road. Jack Stacey, Jacob Sorensen, Borja Sainz, Josh Sargent and Gabriel Sara have all been named, with the later earning himself a perfect rating of 10 after bagging two goals and an assist.

Ipswich Town's Kieffer Moore features up front, despite Ipswich's later than late collapse against Cardiff City to bolster the Whites' hopes of automatic promotion. While, Millwall, Leeds' next Championship opponents, have seen George Saville and defender Japhet Tanganga included.