Leeds United loanee Robin Koch looks set to earn a recall to the Germany squad this month. Koch has caught the eye with his performances while on loan in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt this season and according to Sport1, he has forced his way back into international contention.

The defender already has eight Germany caps under his belt but he hasn't been called up since the summer of 2021 after struggling to earn recognition from Hansi Flick during his time in the job. Julian Nagelsmann is the man leading Germany into this summer's home European Championships, though, and it seems as though he is set to recall Koch to the national team ahead of this month's friendlies.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Germany take on France in Lyon later this month before welcoming the Netherlands to Frankfurt a few days later. Nagelsmann is due to name his final squad before Euro 2024 this Thursday and it seems he has already had a conversation with Koch about his decision.

"Yes, we've spoken," Koch told the German press after scoring in the 3-1 win over Hoffenheim last weekend. "I already know whether I’ll be there or not."

The 27-year-old will be cutting ties with Leeds United this summer after agreeing to join Frankfurt permanently at the end of his loan, with his Elland Road contract expiring this summer. He spent three seasons with Leeds, making 77 appearances in all competitions, with arguably his best and most consistent campaign coming last season, despite the club's relegation from the Premier League.

He joined Frankfurt on a season-long loan last summer and so far he has made 33 outings for the club and hit the back of the net on four separate occasions, which is something he failed to do at Leeds.