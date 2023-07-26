There is just over a week to go until Daniel Farke’s reign as Leeds United manager officially gets underway when the Whites entertain Cardiff City in their Championship opener.

The landscape has changed at Elland Road since the Whites suffered relegation from the Premier League in May after the 49ers Enterprises completed a takeover and brought down the curtain on Andrea Radrizzani’s six-year ownership. With all focus now on making an immediate return to the top flight, Farke has already been backed in the transfer market after he completed the signing of Chelsea and Wales defender Ethan Ampadu. Further incomings are expected and a deal for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is believed to be imminent.