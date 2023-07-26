Leeds United's £159m starting XI and bench for opener according to FM2023 - plus player values
The world’s most popular management simulation predicts how Daniel Farke’s Leeds United squad could look when they face Cardiff City next week.
There is just over a week to go until Daniel Farke’s reign as Leeds United manager officially gets underway when the Whites entertain Cardiff City in their Championship opener.
The landscape has changed at Elland Road since the Whites suffered relegation from the Premier League in May after the 49ers Enterprises completed a takeover and brought down the curtain on Andrea Radrizzani’s six-year ownership. With all focus now on making an immediate return to the top flight, Farke has already been backed in the transfer market after he completed the signing of Chelsea and Wales defender Ethan Ampadu. Further incomings are expected and a deal for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is believed to be imminent.
But how could the Whites lineup on day one of the season? The YEP utilises the services of Football Manager 2023 to predict how Farke’s squad could look when the Bluebirds travel to Elland Road on Saturday week.