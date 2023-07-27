The Whites are hopeful of concluding a deal for the 32-year-old this week which will see him challenge for the No. 1 spot at Elland Road.

Darlow is expected to jet back from Newcastle’s pre-season tour in Atlanta, where Eddie Howe has spoken of the likelihood he will join Leeds, describing the completion of his transfer as probable in the ‘next few days’.

Leeds will welcome a Championship winner and experienced goalkeeper to LS11. Darlow was then-manager Rafael Benitez’s chosen custodian during Newcastle’s 2016/17 campaign in the second tier, which ended with the Magpies lifting the title at St James’ Park.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Dwight Gayle of Newcastle United congratulates Karl Darlow on saving a penalty of Nicklas Bendtner of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United at City Ground on December 2, 2016 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Darlow kept 13 clean sheets in 34 appearances that season, conceding just 32 times in the process. Supporters of a black-and-white persuasion will remember the ex-Nottingham Forest ‘keeper fondly for his penalty heroics during an eventual 2-1 defeat at the City Ground in December 2016.

Newcastle were shown two red cards for Jonjo Shelvey and Paul Dummett, conceding two penalties during the opening 45 minutes, both of which Darlow, which sent the Magpies in a goal up at the break. Ultimately, Darlow was unable to repeat his exploits during the second half as Nicklas Bendtner’s strike and a Jamaal Lascelles own goal meant the Tynesiders left empty-handed, but the ‘keeper was commended for his spot-kick heroics.

Darlow was also a regular for Newcastle during the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, in which he made 25 appearances including both defeats against Leeds.

Prior to his nine-year stay in the north east, which appears to be drawing to a close, Darlow came through at Forest for whom he made over 100 appearances. Then last season, he joined Hull City on loan for whom he kept five clean sheets over the course of 12 games.

In all, Darlow has played 152 times in the Championship, amassing 48 clean sheets.

Last term, it was suggested Newcastle boss Howe had been ‘not entirely comfortable’ with the decision to sanction the experienced stopper’s Tigers loan, and has sung the goalkeeper’s praises this week as a move came to fruition.