Leeds United's promotion rivals set to land deadline day transfer deal on one condition
Leeds United's promotion rivals may be able to get their hands on a new player on deadline day.
Leeds United's automatic promotion rivals could be set to land a new striker on deadline day, but they need a key piece of business to take place first. The automatic promotion race is shaping up to be a fascinating one, with Leeds currently two points behind Ipswich Town in second, but the Tractor Boys have a game in-hand, while Southampton are a point off second having played the same number of games.
Deadline day could yet play a pivotal race in how the rest of the promotion race plays out, and Ipswich find themselves hoping to land a striker between now and the deadline. Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore is said to be their prime target, hoping to land the Wales international on a loan deal.
Moore has been linked with a number of clubs during this window, including former club Cardiff City and Sunderland, but the Daily Mail say Ipswich Town, where Moore spent a brief period of time in 2016, are leading the race.
That doesn't mean Ipswich will get their hands on Moore, though. Bournemouth have been unsure over whether to allow Moore to leave throughout this window, and it seems their decision will hinge on whether they can land a new striker themselves.
The same report claims Getafe frontman Enes Unal is their prime target. Unal spent time with Manchester City early in his career, and after failing to cut it at Villarreal, he came into his own at Getafe, becoming a feared La Liga striker since. The report claims that if Bournemouth can land the Turkey international, who is essentially un upgrade of Moore, being a target man who can score goals, then Ipswich will be allowed to wrap up a loan deal for Moore.