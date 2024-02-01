Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's automatic promotion rivals could be set to land a new striker on deadline day, but they need a key piece of business to take place first. The automatic promotion race is shaping up to be a fascinating one, with Leeds currently two points behind Ipswich Town in second, but the Tractor Boys have a game in-hand, while Southampton are a point off second having played the same number of games.

Deadline day could yet play a pivotal race in how the rest of the promotion race plays out, and Ipswich find themselves hoping to land a striker between now and the deadline. Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore is said to be their prime target, hoping to land the Wales international on a loan deal.

Moore has been linked with a number of clubs during this window, including former club Cardiff City and Sunderland, but the Daily Mail say Ipswich Town, where Moore spent a brief period of time in 2016, are leading the race.

That doesn't mean Ipswich will get their hands on Moore, though. Bournemouth have been unsure over whether to allow Moore to leave throughout this window, and it seems their decision will hinge on whether they can land a new striker themselves.