Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Deadline day is here, and Leeds United fans will be hoping there is an arrival at Elland Road before the end of the day, with Daniel Farke's back line in need of a little help. Meanwhile, Whites fans will also be keeping an eye on the rest of the division to see who goes where.

It will be interesting to see which of Leeds' automatic promotion rivals strengthen further on deadline day, with the race for the top two an intense one going into the final months. As the transfer action ramps up on the final day, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Leeds and their rivals.

Romano update

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If there was any doubt, Leeds are indeed chasing a centre-back on deadline day as they look for both competition and support for Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk. A loan deal could be on the table, but a permanent deal has not been ruled out at this point.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has told GiveMeSport: “Of course, a centre-back is needed at Leeds. They are looking for an opportunity there. The name is still unclear, but Leeds are still trying and looking for a chance there.”

Sunderland chase Rangers deal

Playoff hopefuls Sunderland are said to be chasing a Rangers deal later in the window. According to journalist Samuel Venancio, the Black Cats have expressed an interest in Jose Cifuentes.

Cifuentes is a player now Sunderland boss Michael Beale signed during his time in charge at Ibrox, and he is now said to be keen to take him to the Stadium of Light. The journalist said on his YouTube channel: “There are some details to be given today. I came back from talking to someone and they told me it is very close to the deal being completed for José Cifuentes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad