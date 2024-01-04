A look at what's happening in the Championship as the January transfer window gathers pace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The January transfer window is open and Championship outfits are wasting no time in getting their business done. Deals are starting to be completed across the division as clubs look to make the necessary improvements heading into the second half of the campaign.

Here’s a round-up of some of the deals being done by Leeds United’s Championship rivals at present.

Spurs keen on Rowe

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Norwich City starlet Jonathan Rowe, according to the Daily Mail. Rowe is enjoying a fine breakthrough season at Carrow Road and with 10 Championship goals under his belt, it hardly comes as a surprise to see Premier League clubs being linked.

The England U21 international has 18 months left to run on his current contract with the Canaries and that makes him one to watch this month with Norwich no doubt keen to secure his future beyond the end of next season. The report also claims Spurs may well see Leeds’ Archie Gray as a potential option this month.

Leicester eye Forest man

Leicester City are reportedly keen on signing Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall this month to aid their push for Championship promotion. Leicester are 10 points clear at the top of the Championship table, but they’re still looking to add the necessary players to help them over the line this month, and, according to The Athletic, Worrall is one player they are monitoring.

The defender has struggled for game time at the City Ground this season, with just seven appearances coming in the Premier League, and he could be allowed to leave the club this month.

Stoke eye goalkeeper

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoke City are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ about the possibility of taking Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iverson on loan. That’s according to Teamtalk , who suggest that the Potters are willing to back new boss Steven Schumacher in the transfer window.

Having fallen out of the picture at the King Power Stadium under Enzo Maresca, Iverson has failed to play a minute of competitive football this season.

Cundle battle

Bristol City and Stoke City are amongst the clubs keen on signing Wolves youngster Luke Cundle this month, report the Express and Star. Cundle, who is currently on loan at Plymouth Argyle, is thought to be available for a fee in the region of £2m.