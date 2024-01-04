Former Leeds United loanee and current Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie says he still views his ill-fated Elland Road spell as a 'step forward' in terms of personal development.

The United States Men's National Team player has revealed in a new interview with 8by8 magazine that the struggle he endured in the Premier League was necessary for his own growth as a player and professional, but also acknowledged he may have let supporters of the club down with his performances.

“I’m someone who always tries to think positively. I believe in God, I believe there’s always a plan, there’s a journey that’s set out for you, and everything happens for a reason. So, I still view my move to Leeds as a step forward for me. It might not be in other people’s eyes. But I think that’s what I needed at that time in my career," the 25-year-old said.

"Every player can get a little bit complacent and comfortable with what they’re doing," McKennie added. "I think going to Leeds and having the experience I had there, I may have let some people down. I may have let some fans down who supported Leeds and believed in me.”

McKennie also believes his displays in England were not up to his best, but is pleased to be back in Italy with parent club Juventus, for whom he has played a central role in 2023/24.

“When I left Leeds I knew I had a bad showing,” he said. “I knew I didn’t have the time that I thought I was going to have or that maybe I should have had. It put me in a mindset that when I came back here to Juventus, I was starting brand new. I’m going back to Juventus like it’s my first time. I have to prove myself all over again."