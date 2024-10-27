Leeds United drew 0-0 away at Bristol City this weekend. They were not able to break down the Robins in the end and left Ashton Gate with a point.
Daniel Farke’s side are back in Championship action next Saturday with a home clash against Plymouth Argyle. The Pilgrims have been struggling for results recently under the guidance of Wayne Rooney.
The Whites are sat in 3rd place in the league behind Sunderland and Burnley as they look to gain promotion to the Premier League. Here is a look at Leeds’ position in the form table following their most recent match...
