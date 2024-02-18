Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds United's owners wealth compared to Championship promotion rivals and current Premier League clubs

How does the estimated wealth of Leeds United's owners compare to the Premier League clubs they will hope to face next season?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 18th Feb 2024, 18:00 GMT

Leeds United handed another boost to their bid to make an immediate return to the Premier League on Saturday when they claimed an impressive win at Plymouth Argyle.

A first-half goal from Wilfried Gnonto with just ten minutes on the clock ensured Daniel Farke's side seized control of the contest and they secured what could be an invaluable three points when Georgino Rutter found the net with just over quarter of an hour remaining.

The win on the south coast ensured the Whites will head into Friday night's top of the table clash with current leaders Leicester City knowing they can move to within six points of the Foxes with a win. An exciting final quarter of the season lies in wait as the Whites look to ensure their stay in the Championship is limited to just a solitary season by claiming promotion back into the Premier League.

Should they be successful, they will be thrust back into the big spending environment that is life in the top flight - but how does the estimated wealth of the Whites' current owners compare to their would-be rivals in the Premier League?

Here is the reported net worth of all Premier League club owners and how they compare to the reported net worth of 49ers Enterprises.

1. Net worth compared

Here is the reported net worth of all Premier League club owners and how they compare to the reported net worth of 49ers Enterprises. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Net worth not reported

2. Burnley - Alan Pace

Net worth not reported Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Photo Sales
No reported net worth

3. Luton Town - Luton Town Football Club 2020 Limited

No reported net worth Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reported net worth: $200m

4. Sheffield United - Abdullah bin Musaid

Reported net worth: $200m Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reported net worth: $280m

5. Brentford - Matthew Benham

Reported net worth: $280m Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reported net worth: $620m

6. Nottingham Forest - Evangelos Marinakis

Reported net worth: $620m Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Premier League