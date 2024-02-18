Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Whites returned to Home Park, where they so recently needed extra-time to beat Argyle, and won a scrappy, difficult game 2-0 to move back into second spot in the table. It wasn't vintage Leeds, in terms of their attacking possession, but Daniel Farke really appreciated the way his side defended and kept the hosts out. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Willy Gnonto

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GOOD DAY: For Leeds United star Ethan Ampadu, centre, pictured celebrating Saturday's 2-0 win at Plymouth Argyle alongside teammate Joel Piroe. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

What a difference that goal at Bristol City has made. It was the spark that set the Italian winger alight and now he's in red-hot goalscoring form. His five goals in five games have allowed Daniel Farke to ease Daniel James back into action gradually, but beyond the end product Gnonto is just looking like a different player to the one that struggled with the substitute life in the first half of the season. He was back winning the ball, nipping in to disrupt Plymouth possession in the own half, and retaining it better than most of his colleagues throughout the afternoon. The goal was excellent, the finish so precise.Ethan Ampadu

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There when Leeds needed him on a lot of occasions. Seems to relish it when the game gets physical and always seems to get a foot in, even when off balance or under pressure. It was the kind of game that required someone to step up and he was that man, rising above the quality of the contest at times.

Bad day

Junior FirpoThe left-back struggled generally for most of the afternoon, on and off the ball. His afternoon and Leeds' possession game for large parts of the second half, were summed up by a moment when Firpo let a simple pass roll over his foot and out of play on the touchline. He will need to be back at it, and some, when Leicester City visit Elland Road on Friday night. Sam Byram's latest injury has put the onus on Firpo to stay fit and in form and Leeds will require his best in their next outing.

Sky TV

Serenaded in a way they would not have wanted, from the very people who create the atmosphere the broadcaster relies on. Choosing this game for the early kick-off showed next to no consideration for travelling supporters, particularly in the context of all Leeds' recent travels. As it was, they did not get the kind of game you really want to shout about broadcasting, and then had to listen to an afternoon of less-than-polite chanting. Leeds fans were out to send a message.

Off-camera

Ex Bristol City boss Lee Johnson sitting in the main stand at Home Park. Johnson was sacked by Fleetwood Town in December, having been sacked by Hibernian in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firpo scorching one into the top corner past Kris Klaesson in the warm-up.

Chris Domogalla pumping up the starting XI as they went to complete the final shuttle runs of their warm-up. The players all high fiving and hugging.

Mateo Joseph staying out to try and ping a ball into the kitman's bag, coming agonisingly close with his first effort and hopelessly wide with his second before giving up and jogging in.

Crysencio Summerville refusing the handshake of Julio Pleguezuelo after being caught from behind with a potential ankle-twister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Rodon giving Glen Kamara a rollicking after the defender's pass got cut out to create a half chance for Plymouth. It seemed to be Rodon's suggestion that Kamara needed to give him a better option.

Bruce Grobbelaar doing the half-time draw and describing this Leeds United team as 'brilliant' as he was interviewed over the public address system.

Plymouth fans delighted as Meslier came out to warm up again for the second half with keeper coach Ed Wootten and took a shot at the empty net only to find the stand behind the goal.

Archie Gray and Rodon in a heated exchange as Plymouth were able to exploit space on the Leeds right immediately after Rutter's goal. Rodon eventually held up his hands to placate his younger team-mate.