Where Leeds United’s squad market value ranks in the Premier League

The Premier League has heavily reliant on heavy spending in recent seasons, with Man City breaking the English record to break in Jack Grealish for a whopping £100m, while Chelsea spent only £2.5m less to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan. This campaign certainly hasn’t been any different as the competition between clubs increases and it becomes clear that the top flight’s elite will fall behind if they don’t splash the cash.

The summer saw Manchester United fork out around £86m to lure Antony to Old Trafford, while Chelsea could reportedly pay a similar amount in total for their January transfer window signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk. Elsewhere, Leeds United’s big money signings have been generated from the departures of Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips - who cost Man City and Barcelona just short of £100m all together.

So how have all of these arrivals and departures affected Leeds’ overall market value compared to their Premier League rivals? We’ve taken a look at the latest figures from Transfermarkt to see where the Whites’ roster ranks and have also compared it to their value at the start of the current campaign.

Check out the standings below...

1. Man City August 2022: £900m. Current value: £970m. Increase/decrease: +8.3% Photo Sales

2. Chelsea August 2022: £734.67m. Current value: £900m. Increase/decrease: +22.7% Photo Sales

3. Liverpool August 2022: £765.74m. Current value: £816.78m. Increase/decrease: +6.7% Photo Sales

4. Arsenal August 2022: £622.01m. Current value: £694.44m. Increase/decrease: +11.6% Photo Sales