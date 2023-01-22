Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings and pic gallery in Brentford stalemate as defenders get 8s
YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth gives his verdict on Leeds United’s players from this afternoon’s display against Brentford
The Whites were held by Brentford in a 0-0 draw at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon as Thomas Frank’s side left with a point after coming under the cosh for much of the second half. New centre-back pairing Max Wober and Robin Koch worked well, denying Brentford talisman Ivan Toney any clear-cut opportunities during the match, which contributed to the eventual result.
Here are the full-time player ratings from the Whites’ latest draw in the Premier League.