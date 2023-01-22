News you can trust since 1890
Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings and pic gallery in Brentford stalemate as defenders get 8s

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth gives his verdict on Leeds United’s players from this afternoon’s display against Brentford

By Graham Smyth
4 minutes ago

The Whites were held by Brentford in a 0-0 draw at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon as Thomas Frank’s side left with a point after coming under the cosh for much of the second half. New centre-back pairing Max Wober and Robin Koch worked well, denying Brentford talisman Ivan Toney any clear-cut opportunities during the match, which contributed to the eventual result.

Here are the full-time player ratings from the Whites’ latest draw in the Premier League.

1. Pre-match handshakes

Players shake hands ahead of kick-off in the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Brentford (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: OLI SCARFF

2. Illan Meslier - 7

Commanding enough from set-pieces, came out quickly when he had to. No real saves to make. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: OLI SCARFF

3. Luke Ayling - 8

Took the initiative, bombed forward, gave Leeds some width and got to the byline. An all-action display. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: OLI SCARFF

4. Max Wober - 8

Solid, put in some big tackles, made interceptions, took the ball forward when he got the chance. Played like a leader.(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Photo: Gareth Copley

