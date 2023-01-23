Wober described his full Premier League bow as ‘an experience I'll never forget in my life’, after replacing club captain Liam Cooper in the starting XI for the visit of Brentford. Alongside central defensive partner Robin Koch, the Austrian helped keep menacing Bees striker Ivan Toney quiet for the most part, limiting his opportunities in front of goal, in what was a physical battle from start to finish.

Speaking at full-time, Wober reflected on the game and the encouragement he and his teammates can take from such a performance: “I think we played really well and most of the time we played dominant.

"It felt that we have the game in control, that we have the game in our hands and we're closer to scoring. I think what we're missing is the last ball in between the lines, the last run and maybe also a little bit of luck to get these 100 per cent chances but I think overall it was a good performance from us today.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Maximilian Woeber interacts with Georginio Rutter of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brentford FC at Elland Road on January 22, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"For sure, there's a little bit of frustration [in the dressing room], but how we play today that's exactly what we have to build on. This way we have to keep going.

“We talked a lot about our defence, that we're conceding too many goals so our main goal was t keep a clean sheet and I think the whole team defended really well today, started with the good pressing [from the front], really strong midfield who covered a lot of second balls and also the last four I think won a lot of first balls and didn't get the [Brentford] strikers involved in the game so I think this was key for the game today,” Wober added.

Leeds’ next outing comes in the FA Cup on Saturday, January 28. The Whites are yet to discover their opponents for that Fourth Round tie, as Accrington Stanley and Boreham Wood do battle on Tuesday night in their Third Round replay.